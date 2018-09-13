Home Nation

IIM Calcutta ranks 3rd in Asia, 2nd in India in global survey

Globally, IIM Calcutta is ranked 23rd and has improved its rank from 28 last year, an IIM Calcutta release said on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

IIM Calcutta. (Photo | @@IIM_Calcutta)

By IANS

KOLKATA: IIM Calcutta has emerged as the number two B-School in the country and number three in Asia as per the ranking result of the 2018 edition of "Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking", the results of which have just been announced, according to a release.

Globally, IIM Calcutta is ranked 23rd and has improved its rank from 28 last year, an IIM Calcutta release said on Wednesday.

A total of 104 B-Schools took part globally in this year's survey.

Incidentally, based on the 2015 graduates' ratings of their own programme, subject-wise, IIM Calcutta has been ranked No. 1 in Economics and No. 7 in Finance as subjects being taught at the business schools.

These rankings are based on the data collected from top 10 B-Schools on the various subjects they teach.

The rankings were calculated according to the information collected through two separate surveys: the first one was conducted by the business schools and the second by alumni who graduated in 2015, the release said.

The academic infrastructure, sports facilities and all other possible areas of resources have gained substantially and as per the world standard to attract more and more international students.

"Our alliance with CEMS and ESCP Europe have paved the way to garner double degree programme a success. Coupled with student exchange programme with globally well-known business schools, currently IIM Calcutta is tied up with over 100 such schools and the exchange programme is gaining momentum every year.

"In 2017-18, 133 students from IIM Calcutta participated in exchange programme, while 87 students from partner schools spent their term at IIM Calcutta," the release added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIM Calcutta Top B-School Financial Times

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend