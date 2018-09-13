IIM Calcutta ranks 3rd in Asia, 2nd in India in global survey

By IANS

KOLKATA: IIM Calcutta has emerged as the number two B-School in the country and number three in Asia as per the ranking result of the 2018 edition of "Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking", the results of which have just been announced, according to a release.

Globally, IIM Calcutta is ranked 23rd and has improved its rank from 28 last year, an IIM Calcutta release said on Wednesday.

A total of 104 B-Schools took part globally in this year's survey.

Incidentally, based on the 2015 graduates' ratings of their own programme, subject-wise, IIM Calcutta has been ranked No. 1 in Economics and No. 7 in Finance as subjects being taught at the business schools.

These rankings are based on the data collected from top 10 B-Schools on the various subjects they teach.

The rankings were calculated according to the information collected through two separate surveys: the first one was conducted by the business schools and the second by alumni who graduated in 2015, the release said.

The academic infrastructure, sports facilities and all other possible areas of resources have gained substantially and as per the world standard to attract more and more international students.

"Our alliance with CEMS and ESCP Europe have paved the way to garner double degree programme a success. Coupled with student exchange programme with globally well-known business schools, currently IIM Calcutta is tied up with over 100 such schools and the exchange programme is gaining momentum every year.

"In 2017-18, 133 students from IIM Calcutta participated in exchange programme, while 87 students from partner schools spent their term at IIM Calcutta," the release added.