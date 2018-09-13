Home Nation

Justice Ranjan Gogoi succeeds Dipak Misra, appointed the next Chief Justice of India

Hailing from Assam, Justice Gogoi will be the first Chief Justice of India from the Northeast.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. Gogoi is likely to assume office on October 3 succeeding Justice Dipak Misra

Hailing from Assam, Justice Gogoi will be the first Chief Justice of India from the Northeast.

Earlier in January this year, he was among the four judges who held a press conference, for the first time in the history of Supreme Court, criticising Chief Justice Misra and accused him of misusing his role.

Gogoi was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on 23rd April, 2012. Among other judgements, he is also known for his famous judgment forbidding the use of politicians' photos in government advertisements.

