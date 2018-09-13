Home Nation

Lynchers are getting patrons in powerful: Harsh Mander

Social activist Harsh Mander blamed the people in power for the rising cases of lynching in the country. 

Published: 13th September 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Social activist Harsh Mander blamed the people in power for the rising cases of lynching in the country. “Incidents of lynching have witnessed a steep rise as the people sitting in the government have been trying to protect the culprits and promoting them as heroes, rather than punishing them,” he said, giving example of Union Minister Jayant Sinha who had felicitated some men convicted of killing a meat trader in the name of cow protection.  A repentant Jayant had later expressed regret for garlanding the men convicted for lynching. 

“More accountability needs to be fixed on the government to check incidents of lynching.”

Mander was here for his ‘Karwan-e-Mohabbat’ initiative to reach out to the victims of lynching and hate crime in Jharkhand. At the same time, he also stressed on rehabilitation of the lynching victims and their families as they were under extreme hardship. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harsh Mander lynching mob lynching Jayant Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru