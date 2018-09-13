Lynchers are getting patrons in powerful: Harsh Mander

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Social activist Harsh Mander blamed the people in power for the rising cases of lynching in the country. “Incidents of lynching have witnessed a steep rise as the people sitting in the government have been trying to protect the culprits and promoting them as heroes, rather than punishing them,” he said, giving example of Union Minister Jayant Sinha who had felicitated some men convicted of killing a meat trader in the name of cow protection. A repentant Jayant had later expressed regret for garlanding the men convicted for lynching.

“More accountability needs to be fixed on the government to check incidents of lynching.”

Mander was here for his ‘Karwan-e-Mohabbat’ initiative to reach out to the victims of lynching and hate crime in Jharkhand. At the same time, he also stressed on rehabilitation of the lynching victims and their families as they were under extreme hardship.