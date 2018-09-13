Maoist with Rs 25 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: A Maoist guerrilla carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh surrendered in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Thursday. He was active in three states -- Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

A police statement said that Kamlesh Ganjhu alias Birsai surrendered before Palamau Range Commissioner Manoj Kumar and Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla.

Birsai's wife Raj Kumari was also present during the surrender. He was a military commission secretary and second-in-command of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) group.

Birsai joined the group in 1993 at age nine. He was the mastermind behind the killing of 17 security personnel in 2013 in Jharkhand's Latehar district. He is facing 44 cases in Latehar and 33 cases in Garwah district.

More than 60 Maoist guerrillas have surrendered in Jharkhand in the last three years.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the state's 24 districts.