Home Nation

Maoist with Rs 25 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand

More than 60 Maoist guerrillas have surrendered in Jharkhand in the last three years.

Published: 13th September 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

RANCHI: A Maoist guerrilla carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh surrendered in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Thursday. He was active in three states -- Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

A police statement said that Kamlesh Ganjhu alias Birsai surrendered before Palamau Range Commissioner Manoj Kumar and Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla.

Birsai's wife Raj Kumari was also present during the surrender. He was a military commission secretary and second-in-command of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) group.

Birsai joined the group in 1993 at age nine. He was the mastermind behind the killing of 17 security personnel in 2013 in Jharkhand's Latehar district. He is facing 44 cases in Latehar and 33 cases in Garwah district.

More than 60 Maoist guerrillas have surrendered in Jharkhand in the last three years.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the state's 24 districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand Maoists surrenders Maoist surrender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend