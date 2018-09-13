Mumbai-Delhi travel takes fifth spot in list of busiest flight routes in the world

By Online Desk

A list of busiest flight routes in the world (2017) has been released and much to the surprise of everyone the route between Mumbai to Delhi has taken the fifth spot in the list. The list has also revealed that 7,129,943 passengers flew between the two metro cities in the period.

The number one spot was occupied by the flight services from Seoul’s Gimpo Airport to Jeju (an island off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula). This particular flight route accumulated over 13,460,306 passengers, a jump of 9.4 per cent from the previous year.

According to a report in the Independent, an average of 180 flights take off from Seoul to the most sought after Asia tourist destination. Jeju is known for its exotic beach resorts, volcanic landscape and Love Land theme park.

It is further claimed that one flight departs every eight minutes. This analysis was conducted by aviation network Routes.

The flight path from Melbourne to Sydney sealed the second spot with 9,090,941 passengers traveling in 2017.

According to the Routes data, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for over 70 per cent of the busiest routes going by the passenger numbers in the world's top 100 busiest routes.

Brand director of Routes, Steven Small said, "This research backs up forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region will be the biggest driver of passenger demand over the next 20 years."

