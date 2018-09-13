Party MLAs press Tripura CM Biplab Deb to scrap ties with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

By UNI

AGARTALA: The coalition conflict between ruling BJP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) in Tripura has evoked internal squabble within BJP over the continuation of alliance following latest violence between two partners ahead of civic by-poll in past three days.

Despite call from the top leaderships of both the parties, the sporadic incidences of violence is reported from several places in last 24 hours that insisted a large number of BJP legislators and tribal leaders to press the Chief Minister to scrap the relation with IPFT and spare serious thought about organisational expansion immediately.

A BJP party office in Behalabari area of Khowai has was burnt down by alleged IPFT workers last night. They also blockade in Takarjala area of West Tripura too.

The tension in mixed populated areas of the state has been escalating that affected the normal life, functioning of government establishments and business.

According to BJP insiders, the organisational strength of BJP has dwindled over past six months, as anti-left forces have been getting segmented, which were assembled under BJP banner together against left front before last assembly elections in February this year.

To manage the situation, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav is requested to take the call of dispute between two partners and to take steps to resolve the grievances of BJP leaders and legislators against the government, party sources said adding that Ram Madhav is expected to come in a day or two.

"After threat from IPFT to rethink over continuation of remaining in the government, BJP state coordination committee has held a long discussion on the issue till late night.

A large number of MLAs, ministers and top leaders of all frontal organisations of the party took part in the meeting but it was inconclusive," said a senior leader of BJP.

In the meeting, BJP tribal leaders put pressure on the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to scrap the relation with IPFT, which was supported by MLAs present in the meeting.

The leaders have also expressed displeasure over the functioning of the government and organisational activities, the leader attributed.

"Since beginning IPFT has been bargaining on different issues but it was not addressed properly. Moreover, the organisational activities of BJP have gone down substantially in last six months that impetus the opposition to disrupt the functioning.

In most of the cases, CPI (M) and Congress used IPFT cadres as scapegoat to create trouble in the alliance," the leader stated.

Moreover, most of the boards and PSUs have not been reconstituted even after six months that also frustrated the BJP cadres.

IPFT has been persuading for getting top berths in all the tribal development PSUs and block advisory committees (BAC) but BJP could not handle it properly, he added.

The IPFT has eight MLAs and BJP has 10 tribal MLAs in the assembly.

So, BJP is also did not agree to give much importance to IPFT to run the show, which has been down play by opposition CPI (M).

Despite being the tribal party, a large number non-tribal mostly Muslims were entered in IPFT that BJP believes to be a strategy of CPI (M) to push it's cadres.

The leader further added most of the middle and lower rank cadres of CPI (M) have somehow managed to get in the various important frontal organisations of BJP, which has marginalised the voice of hardcore BJP workers in the government.

The bureaucratic influence on the government has disappointed the party cadres that widen the differences within the party and with the Chief Minister.