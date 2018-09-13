PM Narendra Modi to meet head of Dawoodi Bohra community in Indore

By PTI

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, officials said.

Modi will meet Saifuddin at the Saifi Nagar mosque in the city, where the head of Dawoodi Bohra community is holding a nine-day religious discourse since Wednesday, the officials said.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Indore at around 11 am.

In view of the prime minister's visit, security has been ramped up in the district, Indore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) H C Mishra said.

Police would employ drone cameras to keep an eye over the city along with 150 CCTV cameras, the DIG said. About 3,500 policemen have been deployed in the city, Mishra added.