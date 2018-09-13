Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi demands immediate probe into allegations made by Mallya, asks Jaitley to step down

Mallya told reporters in London that he met the Finance Minister Jaitley before leaving India and offered to settle with the banks.

Published: 13th September 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

F1 Force India team boss Vijay Mallya speaks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates Court during a break for lunch as he attends a hearing at the court in London, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday demanded an immediate probe into the "extremely serious" allegations made by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should step down till the investigation is over.

ALSO READ | Vijay Mallya says he met Finance Minister before leaving India; Arun Jaitley refutes claim

Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and fighting an extradition case, told reporters in London that he met the finance minister before leaving India and offered to settle with the banks.

"Given Vijay Mallya's extremely serious allegations in London today, the PM should immediately order an independent probe into the matter.

Arun Jaitley should step down as Finance Minister while this probe is underway," Gandhi tweeted.

Jaitley, however, rubbished Mallya's statement, saying he never gave him an appointment since 2014 but the liquor baron misused his position as Rajya Sabha MP to accost him in Parliament.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Vijay Mallya Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend