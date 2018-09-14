250 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

By PTI

RAMESHWARAM: Nearly 250 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing off Neduntheevu, a fishermen association leader said Thursday.

The Lankan Navy personnel also snapped fishing nets of 10 boats.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when the fishermen from this island town were fishing near Neduntheevu and the Sri Lankan Navy men came to the spot in two boats and drove them away at gunpoint, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

Following this, all of them returned to shore this morning without a catch, he said.

On August 10, a total of 27 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts were arrested by the Lankan Navy on the charge of fishing in the island nation waters.