Home Nation

250 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

The Lankan Navy personnel also snapped fishing nets of 10 boats.

Published: 14th September 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo by TP Sooraj)

By PTI

RAMESHWARAM: Nearly 250 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing off Neduntheevu, a fishermen association leader said Thursday.

The Lankan Navy personnel also snapped fishing nets of 10 boats.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when the fishermen from this island town were fishing near Neduntheevu and the Sri Lankan Navy men came to the spot in two boats and drove them away at gunpoint, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

Following this, all of them returned to shore this morning without a catch, he said.

On August 10, a total of 27 fishermen from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts were arrested by the Lankan Navy on the charge of fishing in the island nation waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fishermen Tamil Nadu Sri Lanka Tamil Nadu fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend