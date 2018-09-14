Home Nation

Bid to improve performance of rehabilitation centres

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will hold a conference to improve the functioning of rehabilitation centres on Friday.

14th September 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will hold a conference to improve the functioning of rehabilitation centres on Friday. The National Conference on District Disability Rehabilitation Centres has been organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in the capital’s Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

District Magistrates from over 250 districts where District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRCs) were set up, social welfare officials, NGOs and doctors, among other stakeholders will participate in the conference for sensitization on how to help people with disabilities improve their lives.

The DDRCs play a key role in helping people with disabilities access services, providing information on the different schemes available and disseminating success stories. The conference aims to focus on how these rehabilitation centres can be popularised.

The DDRCs are responsible for providing comprehensive services to people with disabilities. Besides they also facilitate creating infrastructure and capacity-building at the district level for generating awareness, rehabilitation and for imparting skill development programmes to individuals.

So far, 310 districts have been identified where 263 such rehabilitation centres have been set up. Besides generating awareness on the types of disabilities, they help in early intervention and assessment for those who require assistive devices and equipment for rehabilitation. The district disability rehabilitation centres also help facilitate therapeutic services.

What the centres do

The District Disability Rehabilitation Centres play a key role in helping people with disabilities access services, providing information on the different schemes available and disseminating success stories. 310 districts have been identified where 263 such rehabilitation centres have been set up. Besides generating awareness on the types of disabilities, they help in early intervention and assessment for those who require assistive devices and equipment for rehabilitation. The district disability rehabilitation centres also help facilitate therapeutic services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech.

