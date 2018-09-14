CBSE topper gang-raped in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old college girl, who was felicitated during the Republic Day parade after she topped the CBSE board exams in matriculation in Panchkula region was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at a farm.

The incident is said to have happened in Kanina town of Mahendergarh district, Haryana. Police sources said that she was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday by the accused who were in a car and took her to a farm in Jhaggar where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

After the kidnappers raped her, a few other men who were already present there took turns. As per the victim, all the men are from her village.

Later they left her in an unconscious state near a bus stop in Kanina. Upon knowing the incident, the girl's parents rushed to the spot and brought her home.

A Zero FIR has been registered at the Women Police Station in Rewari against three youths of Naya Gaon village based on the complaint filed by her kin.

The zero FIR was converted into a regular FIR this morning after it was transferred to the police station under whose area of watch the crime took place.

As per rules, a zero FIR is filed in a police station which is not in charge of the area where the crime took place and can be transferred to the relevant police station, said sources.

Confirming that a rape case has been registered, In-charge of Women Police Station Saroj Bala, said a case of gang-rape has been registered against Pankaj, Manish and Nishu all residents of Naya Gaon village.

The victim's mother said her daughter had also been honoured during the Republic Day parade. She alleged that the police initially refused to take their complaint and register a case.

"My daughter was rewarded after she topped the CBSE board exams. Modi says ' beti padho , beti bacho ', but how? I want justice for my daughter. Police have taken no action yet,-" she alleged.

She said they went from one police station to another hoping to file a complaint after the accused threatened to kill her (daughter) if she reported the matter to the police.