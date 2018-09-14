Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi should resign over alleged links with Mallya: BJP

The BJP Thursday came out strongly in defense of its leader Arun Jaitley, a day after Mallya claimed he met the finance minister before leaving India, in 2016.

Published: 14th September 2018 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP sought Thursday the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his family's alleged links with fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and claimed the UPA government had helped the ailing Kingfisher Airlines.

The BJP Thursday came out strongly in defense of its leader Arun Jaitley, a day after Mallya claimed he met the finance minister before leaving India, in 2016.

The charge was dismissed as "factually false" by the Jaitley.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said since 2010, all laws were broken and the RBI was roped in to help Mallya and Kingfisher Airlines by the UPA government which was led by Sonia Gandhi.

"Now, we are being blamed.

The prime minister, finance minister of the former UPA government helped Kingfisher in so many ways," Goyal alleged and asserted Mallya had no credibility as he was under the "glare of law" and was a criminal.

Goyal demanded Gandhi's resignation, claiming that due to his family's "relations" with Mallya, banks were pressured by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to sanction loans to the fugitive businessman, violating all norms.

"Rahul Gandhi should answer what were the relations between his family and Mallya.

He should resign from all posts and people of the country will ensure he should resign," Goyal said.

He claimed the Congress-led UPA went out of the way to help Kingfisher Airlines.

"All norms, laws and regulations were passed to help the Kingfisher Airlines and specific instructions were given by the Congress-led UPA government to banks for restructuring of loans for the company," Goyal alleged.

The party also played a video showing then civil aviation minister Vayalar Ravi saying that the government needs to help Kingfisher.

Goyal said both Rahul Gandhi and Mallya were "playing duet of lies" and questioned the relation between the Gandhi family and Kingfisher.

He asked why banks and the RBI were allegedly pressurised to help Kingfisher airlines. 

"We have been chasing bank defaulters in the best possible manner. We passed the Fugitive Offenders Bill," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Vijay Mallya UPA Sonia gandhi Arun Jaitley Kingfisher Airlines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity