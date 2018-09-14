Six injured in communal flare-ups in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Six people were injured in two incidents of communal flare-up in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

One of the incidents was triggered by a Facebook post.



A youth posted a statement on Facebook against a particular community on Thursday. After it went viral on the social media, some people were staging a protest by blocking a national highway at Borhapjan on Thursday.

Soon, a group of people, allegedly friends of the youth, attacked the protestors leading to a fight. Later, personnel of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) restored normalcy by firing blank shots and tear gas shells.



In another incident in neighbouring Doom Dooma town, two groups of people, belonging to two different communities, clashed on Thursday night. Six people were injured in the incident. The clash was said to have been triggered by an altercation over festivals of two communities.



Tinsukia deputy commissioner (district magistrate), Oinam Sarankumar Singh, told TNIE the situation at both places was under control.



“The superintendent of police is personally monitoring the situation at the sites. Adequate police and CRPF personnel have been deployed to the areas. If need be, we will clamp curfew. However, we don’t want to unnecessarily create apprehension in the minds of people,” he said.



Singh said the police were trying to nab the youth who had made the offensive remark on Facebook. “We learnt that he is from Dibrugarh. We will nab him soon,” he said.