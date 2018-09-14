Sushma Swaraj, Russia's Deputy PM Yuri Borisov review progress in bilateral cooperation

By PTI

MOSCOW: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov Friday reviewed the progress made in the bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interests.

The two leaders co-chaired the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

"Meeting begins to expand our relationship across all sectors & identify new opportunities! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov chairing the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological & Cultural Cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of bilateral trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

The commission, after taking stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields, will provide policy recommendations and directions in the concerned fields, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The last meeting of the commission was held in New Delhi in December, 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for an informal summit in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi in May during which the two leaders upgraded the traditionally close India-Russia relationship to a "special privileged strategic partnership."

The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in June.

On Thursday, Swaraj met her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the two leaders had a good exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues.

Lavrov also hosted a dinner in honour of Swaraj, who is visiting Russia for the third time in 11 months.