Ask alumni for help, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar tells educational institutes

The Union Human Resource Development minister was speaking Friday at a function organised here by the Jnana Prabhodini School.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asked educational institutes to utilise their alumni associations for betterment instead of coming to the government "with a bowl seeking help".

"Worldwide, who run educational institutes? It is the former students. Who run universities worldwide? It is the alumni who have excelled in their respective fields," Javadekar told the gathering.

"Such students give back to their educational institutes. This same attitude has been cultivated by Jnana Prabhodhini among its students over the years, and because of the contribution of its former students, the institute is successfully running for the last 50 years," he added.

Javadekar said that there are, however, some schools which keep approaching the government with a bowl seeking help while the real help (alumni) is with them itself.

"It is the responsibility of former students to get associated with their schools or colleges and contribute for its betterment.

It is also important for a school or college to cultivate that attitude in its students," the minister said.

He also told the gathering about the efforts his ministry was taking to reduce the weight of school bags by 50 per cent.

"Efforts are being taken to reduce the weight of the school bags by 50 per cent so that students get more time for extra-curricular activities," Javadekar said.

Prakash Javadekar

