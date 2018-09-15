Home Nation

Assam’s Tinsukia district remains on the edge after communal flare-up

The miscreants on Saturday set afire a slaughterhouse at Doidam Tea Estate near Doom Dooma even as the police arrested a youth whose alleged offensive remark on Facebook had triggered the violence.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Building fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Parts of Assam’s Tinsukia district continue to remain on the edge following incidents of a communal flare-up in the past two days.

The miscreants on Saturday set afire a slaughterhouse at Doidam Tea Estate near Doom Dooma even as the police arrested a youth whose alleged offensive remark on Facebook had triggered the violence. Three others were arrested in connection with the violence.

“The miscreants set ablaze the shed of a slaughterhouse near Doom Dooma today (Saturday). They also tried to set fire to another slaughterhouse but our personnel thwarted the attempt,” Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta, told TNIE.

Some organisations had called for a Tinsukia district bandh on Saturday demanding the arrest of Aziz Khan who had made the offensive remark on Facebook. The police said Khan was arrested from Dikom near Dibrugarh town on Friday night. 

Mahanta said the situation was tense but under control.

“We have deployed an adequate number of personnel of police and paramilitary forces to the vulnerable areas to thwart any untoward incidents. There is no communal tension now,” he claimed.

“We don’t foresee the aggravation of the situation because many learned people, belonging to Muslim and Hindu communities, have been working hard to maintain communal harmony. Of course, there will be some fanatics but we know how to appropriately deal with them,” Mahanta added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tinsukia communal violence slaughterhouse ablaze

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi