Assam’s Tinsukia district remains on the edge after communal flare-up

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Parts of Assam’s Tinsukia district continue to remain on the edge following incidents of a communal flare-up in the past two days.



The miscreants on Saturday set afire a slaughterhouse at Doidam Tea Estate near Doom Dooma even as the police arrested a youth whose alleged offensive remark on Facebook had triggered the violence. Three others were arrested in connection with the violence.



“The miscreants set ablaze the shed of a slaughterhouse near Doom Dooma today (Saturday). They also tried to set fire to another slaughterhouse but our personnel thwarted the attempt,” Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Mugdhajyoti Mahanta, told TNIE.



Some organisations had called for a Tinsukia district bandh on Saturday demanding the arrest of Aziz Khan who had made the offensive remark on Facebook. The police said Khan was arrested from Dikom near Dibrugarh town on Friday night.



Mahanta said the situation was tense but under control.



“We have deployed an adequate number of personnel of police and paramilitary forces to the vulnerable areas to thwart any untoward incidents. There is no communal tension now,” he claimed.



“We don’t foresee the aggravation of the situation because many learned people, belonging to Muslim and Hindu communities, have been working hard to maintain communal harmony. Of course, there will be some fanatics but we know how to appropriately deal with them,” Mahanta added.

