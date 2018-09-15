Former Union Minister P Chidambaram ​to head Congress manifesto committee

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed P Chidambaram as chairman of the Manifesto committee and Rajeev Gowda as convener in a series of fresh organizational appointments.

In the latest, former Defense Minister AK Antony has also been appointed as the chairman of the Coordination committee.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pavan Khera have been designated as conveners of coordination committtee and publicity committee respectively while Anand Sharma will hold charge of chairman of the Publicity committee.

The appointments in different working committees of the party has come months before the assembly elections in many states. The Lok Sabha elections are also scheduled next year.