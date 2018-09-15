Home Nation

Haryana: Man befriends woman on social media, promises job, rapes her

The woman alleged that the accused took her to his home and offered her some drink laced with sedatives.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

AMBALA: A man allegedly abducted and raped a 30-year-old married woman from Ambala City whom he promised to provide a job after befriending her on social media, police said Saturday.

A case was registered against Rahul (29), also a resident of Ambala City, for raping the woman and keeping her in illegal confinement, they said, adding that the accused also recorded her nude video and allegedly used it to blackmail her.

The woman in her complaint filed at the women police station in Ambala City alleged that she came into contact with the accused through a popular social media site.

She said the accused assured her of providing a high-salary job in an MNC.

The woman alleged that he took her to his home and offered her some drink laced with sedatives.

Soon after, the girl said, she got unconscious and after regaining her senses found herself naked.

The accused allegedly shot her nude video.

After the incident, she went to her in-laws' home at Deoband in Uttar Pardesh.

According to the complaint, a few days later, Rahul reached there and took away her jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash by threatening to circulate her video on the social media.

On June 27, he again reached Deoband and took her to a hotel in Zirakpur in Punjab where she was kept forcibly, the complaint said.

She was also raped there repeatedly, it said.

She told police that she managed to reach Ambala City after a few days.

Two days back she approached the woman police station at Ambala City along with her parents where a case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC.

Police said the accused would be nabbed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crime against women rape Haryana rape blackmail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi