Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Barkatullah University plans certificate course to build 'cohesive families'

Vice-Chancellor D C Gupta said the course, expected to begin from the next academic session, would help girls more as they have to adjust with another family after marriage.

Published: 15th September 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHOPAL: Bhopal's Barkatullah University (BU) is mulling a three-month certificate course based on "social and moral values" to "develop cohesive families".

BU Vice-Chancellor D C Gupta said the course, expected to begin from the next academic session, would help girls more as they have to adjust with "another family after marriage".

"The object of the course is to develop cohesive families. Girls would benefit more as they have to adjust with another family after marriage," Gupta told PTI.

"It is wrong to say that this course is meant only for bahus (daughters-in-law). But, it will benefit them (girls) more as they have to adjust to a new environment after marriage," he said.

He added that the course will be open for all, including boys.

"The boys also need the same. This will be open for all," the vice chancellor said.

He informed that the Psychology, Sociology and Women's Studies departments of the varsity would design the course, adding that its modalities were still being worked out.

"We are planning to launch this course with a batch of 30 students. It would be mainly based on social and moral values. It is need of the hour because families are disintegrating over petty issues," Gupta said.

The Women's Studies department head, Asha Shukla, however, told PTI that she was not aware of any such course being introduced in the varsity.

"Our Department has not sent any proposal. We have no clue about this. It was not discussed with us," she said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajo Malviya welcomed the announcement.

"This is a welcome step. There is no institution in other countries like that of the family in India. What is wrong if girls and boys are imparted training before marriage. Women are the backbone of the family and they can impart these values to every family member," he claimed.

The opposition Congress, however, called it a "nautanki" (drama) and said universities should concentrate on professional courses for women and jobs for the unemployed.

"This is a nautanki. Family values come from within the family. It is taught in schools and families since childhood. Universities or the government should start professional courses for women and arrange for jobs for the unemployed," said Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell spokesperson Shobha Oza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barkatullah University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi