Massive fire breaks out at Srinagar hotel, no casualties reported

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A massive fire erupted at a local hotel here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, but there was no loss of life or injury, police said.

The fire broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the city here, a police official said. He said the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building and spread fast.

Latest visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: Fire fighting operations are underway at Srinagar's Hotel Pamposh. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Z0Mxpt7aXW — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and police, and fire and emergency services were trying to douse the flames, the official said. The building houses offices of several news channels.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police official said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far.