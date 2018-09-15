Home Nation

Rs 5 lakh worth jewellery, 50,000 cash stolen from former Bihar CM B P Mandal'shouse

MADHEPURA: Jewelleries worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 50,000 cash and other valuables were stolen from the house of former Bihar chief minister B P Mandal in Bihar's Madhepura town on Friday night, police said Saturday.

Former CM's son Manindra Kumar Mandal, who is also a former JD(U) MLA, said that besides jewelleries and cash thieves took away valuable items such as laptop, mobile, clothes, utensils etc Friday night when the family members had gone to their native village Murho in the same Madhepura district.

The incident occurred at former CM B P Mandal's house located on a road named after him under Sadar police station of the Madhepura town.

Mandal served as chief minister of Bihar for a brief period of 30 days in 1968.

He headed the Mandal commission that recommended reservation in jobs for the OBC. He died in 1982.

Manindra Mandal said that he has lodged an FIR against unknown persons. Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, who inspected the spot Saturday morning, said that a high level inquiry has been ordered into the case.

Besides, dog squad has also been engaged. Three thieves have been arrested from Tapra Tola area of ward 26 of the town, the SP said adding that 80 per cent of the stolen jewelleries have been recovered from the possession of those arrested in this connection.

Police are conducting raids to nab other persons named by the three arrested thieves, the SP added.

