RSS, Prime Minister Modi seek new constituencies for Lok Sabha elections

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Dawoodi Bohra community and the RSS’ three-day outreach with intellectuals in close succession are being construed as their efforts to reach out to a larger constituency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

With BJP chief Amit Shah making it clear that the party would seek fresh mandate next years on the plank of the Modi government’s achievements, the Sangh is seemingly making moves for acceptance outside the traditional catchment constituencies.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will connect with a select group of audience, largely consisting of intellectuals from all communities and ambassadors, on Monday and Tuesday by putting forth the Sangh vision on the topic of ‘Bhavishya Ka Bharat’ (India of future).

“The Sarsanghchalak will answer a few of the questions from the audience, which will be selected from written submissions,” said a RSS functionary. “The event is only the beginning of a long drawn out exercise with the first dialogue being held with those who have willingness to listen to us. Afterwards, we will connect with those who hold adverse views against the RSS.”

With Modi stressing that his government’s welfare outreach has been inclusive, the BJP is being seen eager in search for additional electoral constituencies to stay ahead of the rivals.