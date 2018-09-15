Home Nation

SC seeks Uttar Pradesh government's response on acid attack victim’s plea

Shabnam Rani is one of the women who have filed petitions against ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy in the apex court.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by a woman who was attacked with acid in Bulandshahr city a day earlier for refusing to accept a triple talaq.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it would hear the plea on September 17.

The victim, Shabnam Rani, was attacked with acid on Thursday by her brother-in-law for refusing to undergo nikah halala with him. The attack took place while she was on her way to file a complaint after being allegedly assaulted by her in-laws on Wednesday.

Under ‘nikah halala’, if a Muslim woman, after divorce by her husband, wants to go back to him, she has to marry another person and then divorce the second husband to get re-married to her first husband.

After the attack, she approached the apex court for security and medical treatment.

Shabnam Rani is one of the women who have filed petitions against ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy in the apex court. She had earlier approached the top court after her husband gave her triple talaq one and a half years after their marriage.

She has been living with her in-laws in Bulandshahr despite the talaq.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
acid attack nikah halala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity