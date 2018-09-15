SC seeks Uttar Pradesh government's response on acid attack victim’s plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by a woman who was attacked with acid in Bulandshahr city a day earlier for refusing to accept a triple talaq.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it would hear the plea on September 17.

The victim, Shabnam Rani, was attacked with acid on Thursday by her brother-in-law for refusing to undergo nikah halala with him. The attack took place while she was on her way to file a complaint after being allegedly assaulted by her in-laws on Wednesday.

Under ‘nikah halala’, if a Muslim woman, after divorce by her husband, wants to go back to him, she has to marry another person and then divorce the second husband to get re-married to her first husband.

After the attack, she approached the apex court for security and medical treatment.

Shabnam Rani is one of the women who have filed petitions against ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy in the apex court. She had earlier approached the top court after her husband gave her triple talaq one and a half years after their marriage.

She has been living with her in-laws in Bulandshahr despite the talaq.