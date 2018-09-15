UP police arrests close aide of suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Assam

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Assam Police on Friday arrested a close aide of suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Assam's Hojoi.

The accused has been identified as, Shahnawaz Alam.

This came after the arrest of Qamar-uz-Zaman, who was suspected to be a cadre of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, by Uttar Pradesh police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad on September 13.

Zaman was reportedly planning an attack during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As per Uttar Pradesh police, he was in the city to identify targets for a terrorist incident. Police have also recovered a video from his mobile featuring images of a Kanpur temple.