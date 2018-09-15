Home Nation

UP police arrests close aide of suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Assam

This came after the arrest of Qamar-uz-Zaman, who was suspected to be a cadre of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, by UP police, NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad on September 13.

Published: 15th September 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only. | (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Assam Police on Friday arrested a close aide of suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Assam's Hojoi.

The accused has been identified as, Shahnawaz Alam.

This came after the arrest of Qamar-uz-Zaman, who was suspected to be a cadre of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, by Uttar Pradesh police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad on September 13.

Zaman was reportedly planning an attack during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As per Uttar Pradesh police, he was in the city to identify targets for a terrorist incident. Police have also recovered a video from his mobile featuring images of a Kanpur temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Qamar-uz-Zaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity