Home Nation

Woman stabbed 40 times, killed by former classmate in Indore

The deceased, an accountant by profession, was stabbed by a sickle on Thursday.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: A 24-year-old woman was killed in Indore after being slashed about 40 times with a sickle by a former classmate in a case of unrequited love, police said Saturday.

Supriya Jain, an accountant in a private organisation, succumbed Friday night while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said MIG police station in charge Tahzeeb Qazi.

He identified the assailant as Kamlesh Sahu (24) who works as a waiter at a hotel, adding that the accused and victim studied together at Navodaya School in the state's Damoh district.

He attacked her Thursday night when she was returning home from work, the official said.

According to Qazi, Sahu had sent a marriage proposal to the victim on Facebook Messenger a few days ago, which she turned down.

The mobile phone from which Sahu sent these messages has been recovered, the official added.

Sahu had been stalking Jain for the past several days and allegedly decided to kill her after spotting her talking to other men, Qazi said.

Qazi said that Sahu, during their school days, had once expressed his love for her and then attempted suicide by slashing his wrist when she snubbed his proposal.

Sahu has been arrested and further probe into the case is underway, Qazi informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indore woman murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi