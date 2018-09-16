All eyes on three-day RSS meet, Akhilesh Yadav to give it a miss

By UNI

NEW DELHI: In a major outreach and rather surprising move, the Sanghparivar fountainhead RSS has invited BSP supremo Mayawati and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend three-day meet with public leaders and political parties at a grand three day meet beginning September 17, Monday.

RSS would also release a vision statement on the theme 'Future of Bharat -An RSS perspective'.

There would be series of lectures and interactive sessions at the three day meet.

Among others, sources said invitation has been extended to former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who according to his party leaders have decided to give it a miss.

Meanwhile, sources said there are 'chances' that Mayawati attend the same.

"But there is no confirmation yet," according to the source.

Sources further said RSS has also invited Mamata Banerjee, who may also may not come for the conference given her strong inclination to stick to the established 'secular' agenda.

According to sources, while a section of BJP leaders suggested that even Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge be invited.

But ultimately Congress top guns may not be called.

RSS leaders are expecting turn out of about 2,500 people for what is being billed a major communication platform by the Sangh fountainhead.

Sources say even Muslim and Christian leaders have been invited.