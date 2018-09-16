Home Nation

Ex-IAS OP Choudhary who joined BJP doesn't turn up for debate with AAP on graft allegation

The AAP’s Chhattisgarh unit has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against Choudhary for his ‘dishonest dealing and irregularity’ in land deals.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Former bureaucrat OP Choudhary, who has joined the ruling BJP, didn’t turn up for an open debate which the AAP had invited him for before the media on Saturday.

“After we raised the corruption issue on September 5, the next day Choudhary challenged us to have an open debate on the issue. We accepted it and called him at Raipur press club after posting an invitation to him on his Twitter handle on September 11,” AAP state coordinator Sanket Thakur told TNIE. “But neither he responded to our call, nor turned up for debate. Our stand against him is now proved.”

Choudhary neither responded to calls nor to a message texted to him for his comments.

The BJP, however, alleged that the AAP is desperate to create its political fortune. “The AAP is giving a needless hype to a non-issue in an election year,” senior BJP spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastava claimed.

