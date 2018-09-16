Home Nation

Gujarat cop shoots self with service revolver in Vadodara

The deceased had been shifted to the Crime Branch's anti-chain snatching squad just two days earlier.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

VADODARA: A sub-inspector Sunday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police post, a senior official said.

Sanjay Jadeja (37) had been shifted to the Crime Branch's anti-chain snatching squad just two days earlier, Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

Gehlot said that a diary had been recovered from the spot where Jadeja shot himself in which the deceased had purportedly written that he was unable to do the work of a sub-inspector.

Gehlot, however, added that it was unlikely that Jadeja killed himself because of work pressure.

Praising the deceased as a very good officer, Gehlot said that Jadeja's death had saddened the entire force.

"He was the leader of the anti-chain snatching squad and was doing very good work. We are investigating what caused him to take this step," Gehlot said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat police Police suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi