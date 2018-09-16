Home Nation

Haryana CBSE topper gang rape: Cops release photos of three accused

Pankaj, who is an Army personnel posted in Kota, Manish, and Nishu had abducted, drugged and gang-raped the girl on September 12.

Published: 16th September 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representation. | (File | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Haryana Police on Saturday released the pictures of three accused, including an Army personnel, who are on the run after the abduction-cumgang rape of a 19-year-old CBSE topper in Mahendragarh district. Pankaj, who is an Army personnel posted in Kota, Manish, and Nishu had abducted, drugged and gang-raped the girl on September 12.

The police have also announced 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of the trio. In an unfortunate turn of events, Union minister Birender Singh’s wife and BJP MLA Premlata Singh drew widespread condemnation after she said the youth in frustration commit such crimes as they are unemployed. This statement came on a day when the National Commission for Women (NCW) stepped in to ask Haryana DGP BS Sandhu for an update on its investigation.

“Of the three accused, one is an Army man posted in Rajasthan. We are in process of procuring warrants against him and then a police team will go to Rajasthan to arrest him. The hunt for the other two accused is also on and they will be arrested soon,’’ Sandhu told the media, adding that the three accused were known to the victim. Lt. Gen. Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command, assured full cooperation of the Army to ensure the arrest of the absconding jawan.

As the media and public glare remained riveted on the case, Premlata – the BJP MLA from Uchana Kalan – waded into controversy for blaming “frustration” among unemployed youths as the reason for rapes. “The frustration that has crept into the minds of our youths is one of the reasons behind such incidents (rapes). Youths who are frustrated, unemployed and unsure of their future commit such heinous acts,” she said. “A wrong tradition has started in our society...Men develop bad intentions when they see a woman anywhere,” Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Naazneen Bhasin said a medical report has confirmed that the student was violated.

“I have spoken to the victim. Her condition is stable. We are investigating every aspect of the case. As per the mobile details, the accused fled from the area immediately after dumping the girl on September 12,” said Bhasin, who is leading a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

