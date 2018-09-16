Haryana CM Khattar cancels all his Punjab programmes, returns to Chandigarh to review Rewari rape case

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday cancelled all his programmes at Punjab and came back to Chandigarh to review the progress on investigation of Rewari gang-rape case.

He directed the Director General of Police, B.S.Sandhu to ensure arrest of all accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Security has been posted as SP, Rewari in place of Rajesh Duggal.

Earlier in the morning interacting with the media persons at Pathankot on his way to Chandigarh, Mr Khattar highly condemned the Rewari gang-rape incident and said that accused in the case would not be spared at any cost.

The police has registered the case against all the three accused after identifying them and they would be nabbed soon.

The Chief Minister said that in this case, all the three accused are known to the victim and it is most unfortunate when any known is involved in such a gruesome and heinous incident.

He said that out the three accused, one is serving in the Army, which is even more unfortunate.

A reward of Rs one lakh has been announced on them and they would be nabbed soon, he added.