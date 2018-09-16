Home Nation

I am a minister, not affected by fuel price hike: Ramdas Athawale

Referring to the allowances he gets, Athawale said, "I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post."

Published: 16th September 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (File | EPS)

By ANI

JAIPUR: When asked if the hike in the fuel prices affected him, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale confessed that he is unfazed by the hike, as he is a minister.

Acknowledging that people are suffering due to the hike in fuel prices, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment further said, "It's understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it's the duty of the government to reduce them."

Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, assured that the Centre is working on the matter. "The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue," he said.

The Central Government has been facing flak from various quarters over a continuous hike in fuel prices.

The Opposition had even called for a nationwide lockdown on Monday to protest against the increasing fuel prices.

