Jammu and Kashmir: Seven injured in shopping complex fire

By PTI

SRINAGAR: At least seven people were injured in a fire which broke out in a shopping complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, they said.

The fire broke out in a shopping complex in Baramulla district's Uri market this afternoon, an official of Fire and Emergency Services Department said.

Seven people, who were helping the police and Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel sustained minor injuries, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, the official said. Two shops and a residential quarter were damaged in the fire, he added.

The official said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.