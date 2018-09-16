Home Nation

Nehru statue removed for Kumbh Mela beautification in Allahabad, Congress and SP protest

Local authorities said that the statue was removed in view of the ongoing beautification drive of in the city for the upcoming Kumbh Mela to be held in January 2019.

Published: 16th September 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The removal of the statue of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru from Balsan Chauraha in Allahabad on Thursday drew angry protests from Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders on Saturday. The protestors attributed the move to state government’s ill intentions and termed it an attempt to do away with Nehru’s ideology.

They termed it as an insult to India’s first PM. However, local authorities said that the statue was removed in view of the ongoing beautification drive of in the city for the upcoming Kumbh Mela to be held in January 2019, during which a large number of outsiders were expected to throng the Sangam City. The move is aimed at broadening the roads to facilitate smooth traffic flow during the mela, they claimed. Chanting anti-Yogi slogans, the protestors charged the Uttar Pradesh government with trying to wipe out the memories and the ideologies of country’s first PM.

“In course of widening of roads, Balson crossing needed to be reduced a little bit in size as it seemed to be unwieldy. This particular roundabout has three statues. Nehru’s statue was coming in way of proposed layout. Hence it was removed and stalled at same place after acquiring around 10 feet of space,” the government clarified while responding to Opposition’s accusation that it was only Nehru’s statue targeted and those of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna also present on the same crossing were not touched.

The authorities had also clarified that the said statue was removed and kept in an adjoining park for the time being while the works to the roundabout were being carried out. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar tweeted: “The statue of late Rajiv Gandhi was vandalised in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi. Statue of Jawahar Lal Nehru was lifted by crane for removing it in Allahabad. History will remember the arrogance of the BJP. We will not forget these pictures. This is our pain and this will be our inspiration also.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Kumbh Mela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi