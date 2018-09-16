Home Nation

Ready to sacrifice my life and my son Sukhbir's for Punjab's peace: Parkash Singh Badal

Badal alleged that the Congress was in collusion with the forces that had already put Punjab through a period of turmoil, violence and bloodshed.

Published: 16th September 2018 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FARIDKOT: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal Sunday declared he and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal were ready to sacrifice their lives for defending the cause of peace and communal harmony in the state.

Addressing the party's 'Pol Khol' rally here, Badal claimed he had been informed that a Sikh radical had been nabbed with a pistol meant to kill him and his son at the rally.

"I and my son Sukhbir are ready to sacrifice our lives for defending the cause of peace and communal harmony in the state," Badal said.

"But we neither frightened others nor are we going to be frightened or daunted by such reports or threats," he added.

The former chief minister said 'Khalsa Panth' represents a history of sacrifices for upholding the values of peace and communal harmony as enshrined in the teachings of "our great Gurus".

Notably, on Friday, the district administration of Faridkot had denied Akali Dal permission to hold a Pol Khol rally, citing apprehension of violence.

The police had said it apprehended there could be violence between Akali workers and some radical Sikhs protesting at Bargari, about 40 km from the venue.

SAD had later moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which granted it permission to hold the rally.

After Justice Ranjit Singh Commission's report on sacrilege incidents in 2015 (when SAD-BJP was in power) was made public recently, Congress has stepped up the attack on the Akalis.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had Friday approached the Akal Takht seeking excommunication of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal from the Sikh faith over their alleged involvement in the police firing on protesters in 2015.

Addressing the gathering here, Badal alleged that the Congress was in collusion with the forces that had already put Punjab through a period of turmoil, violence and bloodshed.

Speaking at the rally, Sukhbir Singh Badal accused radical Sikh preachers Baljit Singh Daduwal and Dhian Singh Mand of being "Congress puppets".

Parkash Singh Badal said: "It is the same old nexus between the Congress and some elements rejected by the 'Khalsa Panth' ".

"The Congress' objective is to fulfil its old dream of grabbing control of the Sikh shrines and historic religious institutions. The main target is the SGPC. The Congress knows that it cannot achieve that openly. that is why they are using these so-called Panthic outfits as their front men. They have tried this ploy before. But failure has not taught them any lessons," the Akali Dal patriarch said.

Parkash Singh Badal warned that "the Congress collusion with these forces could set Punjab on fire again as it had done in the eighties".

He claimed that the Congress government's agenda was to divert peoples attention "from its shocking failure to fulfil its promises and meeting the expectations of the people".

Badal also launched an attack on the Congress by invoking the incidents of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Operation Bluestar in 1984, an operation carried out to flush out the militants hiding inside the Golden Temple complex.

Referring to permission granted to hold the rally here, Badal thanked the high court for "saving" democracy.

"The High Court order is a victory of democracy and defeat of dictatorial and feudal forces," he said.

Earlier, Sukhbir Badal took a dig at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, saying "he has proved to be good for nothing".

The SAD chief said while Parkash Singh Badal was a leader of the masses who had always stood for the cause of the poor, Capt Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders had used some words to belittle the Akali stalwart.

Former BJP president Rajinder Bhandari, who also spoke on the occasion, said the SAD- BJP alliance was permanent and stood for peace and communal harmony as well as the prosperity of Punjab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parkash Singh Badal Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi