Uttar Pradesh: Man stabs Dalit woman to death after she rejects marriage proposal

The accused had been following the girl for the past few days and wanted to make a friendship.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KANPUR: A Dalit girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a man after she turned down his marriage proposal in the Kakadev area here, police said Sunday.

The girl, 19, was a third year BA student, they said. The accused, Ajay, 22, had been following the girl for the past few days and wanted to make a friendship.

On Saturday he barged into the victim's house after finding her alone and proposed her for marriage, officiating in-charge, Kakadev, Qamar Khan said.

When she rejected, he tried to strangle her before stabbing her multiple times, he added.

She was rushed to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital, where she succumbed to injuries Sunday morning, Khan said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

