Home Nation

36 hours on, blaze at Kolkata's Bagree Market still not doused

Presence of inflammable goods such as deodorants, nail polish and plastic products in the building made controlling fire a difficult task, fire brigade sources said.

Published: 17th September 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File| AP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Even after 36 hours of firefight, the blaze at central Kolkata's Bagree Market was still not doused on Monday afternoon. The fire that started at around 2.30 AM on Sunday gutted the entire wholesale market and spread to adjacent buildings on crowded Canning Street.

Though most of the fire was doused by fire-fighting engines that sprayed water from six sides, fire pockets continued to blaze even at 2.30 pm on Monday. Though no casualty was reported in the incident but three fire-fighters were injured during the operation and goods worth crores were gutted.

Presence of inflammable goods such as deodorants, nail polish and plastic products in the building made controlling fire a difficult task, fire brigade sources said.

Bagree Market owner Radha Bagree and her entire family are absconding since Sunday morning. Police have launched a manhunt for them. The fire extinguishers in the building were non-functional causing delay in initial response to the blaze, police sources revealed.

A forensic team visited the area but could not collect samples due to the raging fire. "Temperature at several pockets of the market is more than 100 degrees. Sampling is not possible now," forensic specialist Wasim Reza said.

Municipal affairs and urban development minister Firhad Hakim faced ire of the local residents when he visited the area. However, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said that the residents were told several times to upgrade the firefighting mechanism but did not pay any heed.ends//

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata market fire Jadubabu Bazar fire Kolkata fire Bagree Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo