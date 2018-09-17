Home Nation

Amit Shah busy in BJP-ruled states, party strategists rule out early Lok Sabha polls

Having scraped through with a difference of less than one per cent vote share in 2013, the BJP is sensing another cliffhanger of an election in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah during a BJP OBC Morcha Sammelan in Pali Rajasthan Sunday September 16 2018. | PTI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah’s calendar for the coming months, dotted with extensive campaigning in five poll-bound states, seemingly puts to rest speculations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing what Atal Bihari Vajpayee did in 2004 — call early Lok Sabha elections.

BJP strategists are of the view that the prospect of advancing the general election has become remote now.
Sources in the BJP said Shah would largely be camping in three BJP ruled states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — which go to polls in November-December. He will also be in action in Telangana and Mizoram.

Even though the BJP chief would be travelling to other states to oil the party’s poll machinery for the Lok Sabha elections, sources said Shah’s singular focus would remain on the three party-ruled states with the aim to beat the apparent anti-incumbency. He would entrust the responsibility to lead electioneering in Telangana and Mizoram to his trusted lieutenants.

The BJP chief has to deal with emerging challenge from the party’s core constituency of Rajputs and Jats in Rajasthan, who are giving mixed signals. There are indications that MLA Manvendra Singh, son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, may bolt away to become Independent or join the Congress ranks.

“Shah has made his stake in Rajsthan obvious by handpicking BJP’s state unit chief Madan Lal Saini and campaign committee chief Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He will have to hand-hold the new faces to allow Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to beat the strong anti-incumbency,” said a senior BJP functionary.

In MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen sweating out against the ‘fatigue’ factor seen among the electorate. “Chouhan alone may not win the elections. Shah will have to demonstrate his electoral acumen in the state to defend BJP’s arguably strongest citadel,” the party leader added.

Having scraped through with a difference of less than one per cent vote share in 2013, the BJP is sensing another cliffhanger of an election in Chhattisgarh.

“The poll outcome of the three BJP-ruled states will set the trend for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah has his task cut out to blank out any scope to allow an opening for the Opposition to build its campaign against Modi, which explains his busy calendar till the year-end,” the BJP leader said.

Hectic campaign calendar

BJP strategists are of the view that the prospect of advancing the general election has become remote now that it’s clear party chief Amit Shah’s calendar till year-end is marked with extensive campaigning in three BJP-ruled states that are going to polls

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  