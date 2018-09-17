Home Nation

Ashu Maharaj sent to judicial custody in rape case by Delhi court

A case of gang rape has been filed against the self-styled godman at Hauz Khas police station by the survivor on September 10th, 2018.

Rape

Image used for representation. | (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj to judicial custody till October 1, for allegedly raping a woman and sexually assaulting her daughter.

In her complaint, the survivor has claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the godman and his associates between 2013 and 2018. The accused also sexually assaulted her minor daughter when she took her for treatment to Maharaj. The accused pressurised the survivor into remaining silent by threatening her with dire consequences.

Ashu Maharaj has been booked under Section 376D/354/506 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for further investigation.

Ashu Maharaj, who was formerly known as Asif Khan, is an astrologer and has a number of followers from across the country (ANI)

