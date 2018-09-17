Home Nation

Hindi must adapt to science and technology to enhance reach: President

The president said Hindi has a strong presence on the world map. Outside India, more than one crore people speak Hindi and it is being taught in universities of major countries, he said.

Published: 17th September 2018 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

President Ramnath Kovind | File photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hindi has to adapt to science and technology to enhance its spread, President Ram Nath Kovind Monday said, adding smartphones could be well used to propagate the language as they act to reduce distances.

The president said Hindi has a strong presence on the world map. Outside India, more than one crore people speak Hindi and it is being taught in universities of major countries, he said.

"To enhance its presence, Hindi has to adapt to science and technology - both in content and dissemination."

"We live in the age of technology. Smartphones are eroding distances between languages and technology could similarly be used in the propagation of Hindi," Kovind said felicitating Indian scholars who were acknowledged at the 11th world Hindi conference in Mauritius recently.

The 11th World Hindi Conference saw the participation of more than 2,000 representatives from 45 countries, he said.

During the event, the president also lauded the role played by Hindi cinema in popularising the language within the country and abroad.

Kovind hailed Mauritius for extending its help in the organising the world Hindi conference.

Talking about Fiji, he noted that the national language of the island nation is Hindi and 37 per cent of the population speaks the language.

"I will be soon leaving for Fiji to strengthen these ties," the president said.

Kovind said service to language is real service to the nation.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in her remarks at the event said every state in India and 45 countries were represented at the conference.

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said the next world Hindi conference will be organised in Fiji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo