Home Nation

IAF plans to make Andhra Pradesh its strategic base

A preliminary ground survey has also been done to identify suitable locations for the base, said a top bureaucrat involved in the process.

Published: 17th September 2018 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

IAF ground staff members leave the runway after a training sortie by a fighter aircraft at an air base ahead of celebrations in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

Amaravati (AP), Sep 16 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has come up with major plans for Andhra Pradesh to make it a 'strategic base'. Prime among them are IAF's plans to set up a major helicopter training facility at Donakonda in Prakasam district.

The other plans put forth before the AP government are establishing a drone manufacturing facility in Anantapur district, a cyber security centre in Amaravati and making Rajahmundry and Vijayawada airports asset positioning bases, top bureaucratic sources said.

"On our part, we have constituted a task team to coordinate with the IAF on these projects.

A preliminary ground survey has also been done to identify suitable locations and we have asked the IAF to submit detailed project reports," a top bureaucrat involved in the process told PTI.

The IAF, as part of its strategy to strengthen vigil along the east coast, has proposed the use of existing civilian airports at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada for positioning its assets -- fighter and other aircraft.

IAF currently has a base at Arakkonam near Chennai, while the Navy has INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.

"In view of the growing strategic importance of the east coast and China moving fast, the IAF intends to strengthen its presence in the region.

Setting up asset positioning bases in AP is part of the strategy," the bureaucrat privy to the deliberations said on condition of anonymity.

Also, IAF helicopters and other aircrafts that could be used for rescue and relief operations in case of natural calamities would be positioned at these bases.

The IAF top brass has already held at least three rounds of talks with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and discussed the projects.

Last week, IAF Southern Command Chief Air Marshal B Suresh and his team held talks with the chief minister and came up with a fresh proposal to develop Air Force Enclaves at different locations in the state.

The state government initially offered 2,700 acres of land at Donakonda, along the abandoned World War-II airstrip, for the proposed helicopter training facility.

Subsequently, the IAF told the state government that it required less extent of land and, accordingly 1200 acres has been identified for the project.

"About 300 acre of this parcel of land will be given to Airports Authority of India for civilian aircraft operations and the rest to the IAF for the helicopter training facility," a senior bureaucrat in the revenue department said.

The IAF intends to set up the drone manufacturing facility in Anantapur district since it is close to the Yelahanka Air Base near Bengaluru.

The project cost and other details are being worked out. Meanwhile, the IAF has sought land at Suryalanka in Guntur district to expand the existing Air Force Station.

It has also sought allotment of land in Nellore and Bhogapuram (where an international civilian airport is proposed) for the Air Force Enclaves.

The chief minister directed Infrastructure and Investments Principal Secretary Ajay Jain to coordinate with the IAF on this.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Air Force IAF base Andhra N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  