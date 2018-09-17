Home Nation

Maharashtra town stages 'silent protest' against minor's rape

They were protesting against the brutal abduction, assault and rape of the girl by a neighbour, identified as 24-year-old Latif Syed.

Published: 17th September 2018 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape
By IANS

AHMEDNAGAR: Hundreds of people on Monday staged a silent protest outside the Collectorate's office here, demanding justice for a 10-year-old victim of rape.

The locals, carrying banners and placards, started from various places in the town, converged at the centrally located Gandhi Maidan and later staged a sit-in there.

They were protesting against the brutal abduction, assault and rape of the girl by a neighbour, identified as 24-year-old Latif Syed.

The incident happened late in August when the girl was playing alone outside her home in Tofkhana locality.

Nearly a fortnight later, on Saturday, the terrified girl finally gathered the courage to narrate her plight to her parents who sought help from other villagers.

They immediately trooped to the home of the accused, caught him and dragged him to the police station.

The locals decided to draw the attention of the government by organising a silent procession to the Collectorate on Monday.

They demanded that the case is investigated on priority, the accused be tried in a fast-track court, eminent criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam should be named the public prosecutor and the victim should be entitled to compensation by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Minor rape Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo