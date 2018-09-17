Home Nation

Patidar leader Hardik Patel figures in competitive exam question paper

The 25-year-old Patel quota spearhead ended his 19-day-long fast Wednesday which was undertaken to demand reservation for his community and loan waiver for the farmers of Gujarat.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Candidates appearing in a competitive examination held for clerical posts in the Gandhinagar civic body Sunday were asked a question related to Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

The 25-year-old Patel quota spearhead ended his 19-day-long fast Wednesday which was undertaken to demand reservation for his community and loan waiver for the farmers of Gujarat.

The question was related to his hunger strike.

The multiple choice question was: Which political leader offered water to Hardik Patel who recently sat on fast? The four choices offered to candidates were: Sharad Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Vijay Rupani.

The right answer is Sharad Yadav, a former Union minister and ex-chief of the JD(U).

Hardik Patel started his fast on August 25 and shunned water from September 6.

On September 7, the 14th day of his fast, he was shifted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated.

The next day (September 8), he was offered water by Yadav in the hospital.

The Patidar leader continued his fast after being discharged from the hospital on September 9 and ended his hunger strike on September 12.

Several political leaders visited Hardik Patel when he was sitting on the indefinite fast at his residence near here.

While Yadav offered water to Hardik Patel, Sinha, a dissident BJP MP, also visited the Patidar leader to express support.

Asked how and why Hardik Patel featured in the competitive examination paper, Gandhinagar Mayor Pravinbhai Patel said he had no idea.

He said elected representatives of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation were not part of the examination process.

"The Gujarat Technological University was outsourced the task of conducting the examination and no elected representative of the civic body was involved in any way," said Pravinbhai Patel.

Hardik Patel launched his hunger strike in support of two demands -- quota in jobs and education for his community members under the OBC category and loan waiver for the farmers of Gujarat.

Later, he added a third demand -- the release of his aide Alpesh Katheria, arrested on sedition charge.

However, there were no talks between him and the Gujarat government over the demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardik Patel Patidar Leader Patel quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  