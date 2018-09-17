Home Nation

PM Modi on two-day Varanasi visit for BJP’s poetic tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Union ministers and BJP leaders and workers are taking part in the Kavyanjali campaign during which the party will hold camps to take the benefits of Central schemes to the people.

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his constituency Varanasi on Monday and Tuesday to take part in BJP's ‘Kavyanjali’ (poetic tribute) campaign in memory of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The campaign will conclude on September 25, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

“The PM will visit Narur village where he will interact with children of a primary school who are being aided by the non-profit organisation  Room to Read,” a government spokesperson said. 

Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth.

“He will lay foundation stones for various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus. He will be inaugurating Integrated Power Development Scheme for Puraani Kashi, and an Atal Incubation Centre at BHU,” added the official.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

