Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68, to celebrate birthday in Varanasi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will interact with school children.

Modi will reach Narur village this afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read.

Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister will interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to greet him.

Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2018

Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life. @narendramodi #narendramodibirthday #NaMo pic.twitter.com/DqwJmU5ulD

India has a government under Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society, the BJP chief said in a tweet.

He described Modi as a leader who is loved by all and has provided a decisive and visionary leadership to the country, as he prayed for a long and healthy life for the prime minister.