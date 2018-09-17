Home Nation

Railways to deploy Gate Mitras to man 106 unmanned level crossings in Uttar Pradesh

The railways will be deploying 'Gate Mitras' or gate counsellors at 106 unmanned level crossings in across Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 17th September 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Train mishaps at unmanned railway crossings are the biggest killers. To minimise the possibility of occurrence of accidents on unmanned level crossings, the railways will be deploying 'Gate Mitras' or gate counsellors at 106 such unmanned level crossings in across Uttar Pradesh.

For the purpose, the railways is contemplating to heir 400 ex-servicemen to man such crossings which are located on the Lucknow-Kanpur, Luc-know-Varanasi and Lucknow-Prayag routes to begin with.

As per divisional railway manager (DRM) Satish Kumar, there are 121 unmanned level crossings in Lucknow division of Northern Railways. Of these, 15 crossings have already been closed as they were not required. Remaining 106 unmanned level crossings need to be manned.

Apart from planning to depute Gate Mitras, the department has already got hand-operated gates installed on these 106 unmanned level crossings. While the deployment of Gate Mitras will be completed by September 30, each will be given a cabin with an attached toilet.In fact, as of March 31, 2018, there were 3,479 unmanned level crossings across the country.

The railways has set a deadline of 2020 to ensure elimination of all the unmanned level crossings and the department is moving aggressively to meet the deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo