Railways to deploy Gate Mitras to man 106 unmanned level crossings in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Train mishaps at unmanned railway crossings are the biggest killers. To minimise the possibility of occurrence of accidents on unmanned level crossings, the railways will be deploying 'Gate Mitras' or gate counsellors at 106 such unmanned level crossings in across Uttar Pradesh.

For the purpose, the railways is contemplating to heir 400 ex-servicemen to man such crossings which are located on the Lucknow-Kanpur, Luc-know-Varanasi and Lucknow-Prayag routes to begin with.

As per divisional railway manager (DRM) Satish Kumar, there are 121 unmanned level crossings in Lucknow division of Northern Railways. Of these, 15 crossings have already been closed as they were not required. Remaining 106 unmanned level crossings need to be manned.

Apart from planning to depute Gate Mitras, the department has already got hand-operated gates installed on these 106 unmanned level crossings. While the deployment of Gate Mitras will be completed by September 30, each will be given a cabin with an attached toilet.In fact, as of March 31, 2018, there were 3,479 unmanned level crossings across the country.

The railways has set a deadline of 2020 to ensure elimination of all the unmanned level crossings and the department is moving aggressively to meet the deadline.