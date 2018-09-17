Home Nation

Rewari rape case: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar orders transfer of SP

Khattar reviewed the progress of investigation in the gang-rape case and directed the Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, to ensure the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

Published: 17th September 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two suspects in the case, whose photos were released by the police on Saturday, are still on the run. The state police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone providing information leading to their arrest.

In a face-saving exercise, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed the progress of investigation in the gang-rape case and directed the Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, to ensure the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

He also ordered the transfer of Superintendent of Police of Rewari, Rajesh Duggal, and in his place posted Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Security.

It is learnt that the SP, Rewari, has been transferred due to the fact that the Rewari police initially refused to register a zero FIR in the case when the parents of the girl first approached them, as they belonged to that area. The police personnel told them to approach Mahendergarh police as the incident took place there.

As per rules a zero FIR is filed in a police station which is not in charge of the area where the crime took place and can be transferred to the relevant police station.

Later a zero FIR was registered at the police station in Rewari against three youths of Naya Gaon village and then it was transferred to the police station under whose area the crime took place.

Khattar said that the three accused would not be spared at any cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  