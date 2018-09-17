Rewari rape case: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar orders transfer of SP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two suspects in the case, whose photos were released by the police on Saturday, are still on the run. The state police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone providing information leading to their arrest.

In a face-saving exercise, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed the progress of investigation in the gang-rape case and directed the Director General of Police, BS Sandhu, to ensure the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

He also ordered the transfer of Superintendent of Police of Rewari, Rajesh Duggal, and in his place posted Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Security.

It is learnt that the SP, Rewari, has been transferred due to the fact that the Rewari police initially refused to register a zero FIR in the case when the parents of the girl first approached them, as they belonged to that area. The police personnel told them to approach Mahendergarh police as the incident took place there.

As per rules a zero FIR is filed in a police station which is not in charge of the area where the crime took place and can be transferred to the relevant police station.

Later a zero FIR was registered at the police station in Rewari against three youths of Naya Gaon village and then it was transferred to the police station under whose area the crime took place.

Khattar said that the three accused would not be spared at any cost.