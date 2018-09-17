Successful flight test of indigenously developed Anti-Tank conducted for second time

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A successful flight test of the indigenously developed Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) was conducted for the second time from the Ahmednagar range on Sunday, the Army said.

All the mission objectives were met and two missions on September and 15 and 16 were successfully flight tested for different ranges, including the maximum range capability, an official statement said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the team DRDO, the Indian Army and associated industries for the twin success of MPATGM weapon system.