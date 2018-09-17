Home Nation

Vyapam, e-tendering scamsters won't be allowed to flee like Vijay Mallya: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said people involved in Vyapam scam - an admission and recruitment racket - and e-tendering scam in Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed to flee the country like liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Several central agencies are probing irregularities in the examinations conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called VYAPAM (Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal) in Hindi, for admission in professional courses and recruitment for government jobs.

"India's biggest Vyapam scam has taken place in MP, in which 50 persons were killed. The whole state knows who indulged in the theft and the people who profited from it. All know (about it)," Gandhi said at a public meeting at BHEL Dushhera Maidan here.

"Likewise, the e-tendering scam has taken place in MP," he added.

It may be noted that the MP State Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing the e-tendering scam, allegedly running into several crores of rupees, since June.

"If the Congress forms a government in MP, these (corrupt) people will not be allowed to flee like Vijay Mallya," Gandhi told the crowd, adding that Vyapam had ruined the state's education and employment scene.

In his address, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, "Among all states, the highest number of farmers' suicides, unemployment, corruption cases, rapes and atrocities on women have taken place in MP." Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP, Nath said, "The Congress fought hard to throw off the British yoke.

First, we fought the Englishmen, now we are going to fight thieves. " In his address, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked the NDA government over skyrocketing fuel prices.

In a sarcastic vein, Scindia said that fuel prices were rising at the speed of a bullet train, a reference to a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Gandhi released the Congress' theme song "Madhya Pradesh pukare dil se, wakt hai badlaav ka" for the upcoming Assembly polls.

