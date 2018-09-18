Home Nation

Goa Congress dares BJP to prove majority in Assembly

Published: 18th September 2018 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Congress on Tuesday dared the BJP-led coalition government in the state to convene a session of the Assembly and win a confidence vote.

The main opposition party claimed that the moment the name of a new chief minister was announced, replacing Manohar Parrikar, "many BJP MLAs" will resign.

Parrikar is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi with a pancreatic ailment.

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said a political uncertainty was prevailing in the state because of the Bharatiya Janata Party's inability to name a consensus candidate who could replace Parrikar (62).

"We dare the BJP to parade its 14 MLAs. The moment the new chief minister's name is announced, it is certain that many MLAs of the BJP will resign. Therefore, no permanent solution will be announced," Chodankar said in a statement here.

He challenged the saffron party to prove its numbers on the floor of the House by convening a session.

The Congress leader claimed that "the health of the whole party (BJP) is down and the coalition government has become a minority" and charged the BJP with buying time to manufacture a majority.

"With three BJP ministers, including the chief minister, in the hospital, and one MLA as the speaker, the actual strength of the BJP has reduced to mere 10 in the Assembly," he said.

"Secondly, the coalition partners had supported only Parrikar and not the BJP when this unholy alliance came to power against the will of the people of Goa."

"The political uncertainty has arisen because the BJP cannot provide a consensus candidate who can replace Parrikar and is accepted by the allies," Chodankar said.

The open statements made by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) that they will only support Parrikar as the chief minister were proof enough that the BJP-led government would collapse the minute the former defence minister stepped down, he added.

The MGP, the oldest regional party in Goa, is an alliance partner in the Parrikar government.

It has three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, where the Congress, with 16 legislators, is the single-largest party.

"The situation is that this 'government in minority' should actually be dismissed by the governor. At least now, the single-largest party, the Congress, should be invited to form the government. The Congress is confident of proving its majority on the floor of the House," Chodankar said.

Not dismissing the BJP-led dispensation would mean an "inefficient government in minority is being allowed to rule without a mandate and enough numbers", the Goa Congress chief added.

BJP leader Ram Lal had on Monday said the government in the coastal state was stable and there was no demand for a change in the leadership.

He had said this after a meeting with party MLAs, former legislators and Goa BJP core committee members.

