Home Nation

IMF estimates 'real' depreciation of Indian rupees as six to seven per cent

Since India is a relatively closed economy, the contribution of the net exports to growth in April to June quarter was again stronger than expected.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Compared to December 2017, the real effective depreciation of Indian rupees is between six and seven per cent, says an IMF estimate.

"Broadly since the beginning of the year, the Indian rupee has lost about 11 per cent of its value in nominal terms vis a vis the US dollar," said IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice, responding to a question on the fall of the Indian currency in the last few months.

He, however, said the currencies of many of India's trading partners, including those in the emerging markets, too have depreciated against the dollar.

"As a result, so far this year the real effective depreciation of the Indian rupees compared to December 2017 is, by our estimates, between six and seven per cent," Rice said.

Observing that India is a relatively closed economy, he said the contribution of the net exports to growth in April to June quarter was again stronger than expected and the real depreciation of the rupee can be expected to reinforce this trend.

"On the other hand, the depreciation will obviously raise the prices of imported goods such as oil and petroleum products, potentially putting an upward pressure on inflation," he said.

The Reserve Bank of India has taken the rising oil import prices into the account when it raised the policy rates in its last two meetings, he noted.

Referring to a recent report of the IMF on India, Rice said the Indian economy is recovering strongly from the two transitory disruptions in recent years - the Goods and Services Tax or GST and demonetisation process.

"Growth has been gradually accelerating in recent quarters, with strength in both consumption and investment, which have helped the economy," he said.

Noting that the first quarter growth figures were somewhat stronger than the IMF had anticipated, Rice said the world body will be reviewing its forecast for India, taking account of it and the recent global developments.

Rice said the IMF continues to assess the impact of demonetisation on an ongoing basis. As with most things, there have been pluses and there have been minuses of demonetisation, he said.

"The demonetisation did hinder the money supply, creating cash shortages, which also somewhat dampened consumer and business sentiment," he said, adding, it resulted in a relative slowdown in growth.

"On the other hand, its positive effects, I think, included enhanced digitalisation and higher formalisation of the economy, which would help raise, amongst other things, the revenue and tax compliance," he said.

According to the IMF spokesperson, there are already some signs of its positive effects. "The growth in the number of new taxpayers, as documented by the Ministry of Finance, has been substantial in recent years," he said, adding it is being monitored on an ongoing basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMF Rupee fall Rupee Depreciation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo